Health Directorate To Participate In Public Health England Webinar

The St Helena Health Directorate is participating in a webinar organised by Public Health England (PHE) to take place on Tuesday, 28January 2020. This webinar aims to share learning on implementing evidence-based health promotion approaches in a UK Overseas Territory.

Public Health representatives from all UK Overseas Territories (UKOTs) are invited to participate in the webinar.

This event is specifically arranged so that St Helena shares its experience in developing a Health Promotion Strategic Framework (HPSF) detailing the process of developing the strategy, enabling factors and challenges faced during implementation and St Helena’s approach to tackle them.

During the webinar, St Helena will also share the pillars of the HPSF and give an overview of its results and costs. The talk will be given by Dr Angela Jackson-Morris, who was the first health promotion lead on St Helena. Besides professionals from other UKOTs, the DFID Health Advisor will be in attendance.

Acting Director of Health, Dr Kamar Tanyan, commented:

“We are very pleased to share our experience with other Islands and to be a model to follow. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with UKOTs for continuous learning and experience sharing.”

Notes to Editor:

In 2018 a HPSF was developed to set new direction in preventive health for the community of St Helena, particularly focused on reducing the prevalence and age of onset of non-communicable diseases (NCD) such as cardiovascular disease (heart attacks and stroke), respiratory disease, type 2 diabetes and cancer. The focus was the two leading modifiable risk factors: smoking and obesity (diet, physical activity) and the emphasis was on creating a more supportive environment – putting in place policies, and structures, products or services to enable people to undertake healthier behaviours more, and unhealthy behaviours less. A campaign was used to create awareness and understanding and motivate community members to take advantage of some of the created opportunities to enhance their health and reduce their risk of chronic conditions.

SHG

20 December 2019