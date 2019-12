The Agriculture & Natural Resources Division’s Scotland Offices will close at 12 noon on Thursday, 19 December, for a staff function.

Should anyone require the Veterinary staff during this time, the number to call is 62039. Forestry Section staff can also be contacted on 62071.

Normal business will resume on Friday, 20 December 2019, at 8.30am.

SHG

17 December 2019