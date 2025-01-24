Statistical Update: Arrivals and Departures

The latest provisional estimates have been released for the numbers of passenger arrivals and departures to and from St Helena, up to the end of November, 2024.

Arrivals

In November 2024, there were an estimated 421 arrivals, with 373 arriving by air; this compares with 332 arrivals in November 2023, with 315 arriving by air. 245 people arrived for leisure, including 104 non-St Helenians and 141 St Helenians visiting family and friends on the island.

During the last 12 months (December 2023 to November 2024) there have been 4,365 arrivals, compared to 4,196 in the same period a year ago – a 4.0% increase. Of those arrivals, 2,052 were for a leisure purpose, this is 5.8% more than the same period in the previous year, when arrivals for leisure purposes totalled 1,940. There were 923 tourists (i.e. non-St Helenian leisure visitors), a 3.9% increase compared the previous twelve month period, when there were 888.

Departures

In November 2024 there were an estimated 319 departures from the island, 102 less than the number of arrivals. During the last 12 months (December 2023 to November 2024), there were a total of 4,328 departures, compared to 4,195 in the same period a year ago - a increase of 3.2%.

Get the data

A file in Excel format with detailed monthly statistics on arrivals and departures to November 2024 can be downloaded here.