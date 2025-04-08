Weather Warning – Unsettled Sea Conditions

The Emergency Planning Department would like to inform the public that a North-westerly swell is forecast for Saturday, 12 April, to Monday, 14 April 2025. This may result in unsettled sea conditions in James and Rupert’s Bay.

Swimmers should exercise extreme caution when entering the water in James and Rupert’s Bay.

Vehicle owners are advised to avoid parking near the rails on the seafront, and individuals are asked to use caution when in close proximity to the railings due to the potential risk of wave overspray and associated hazards.

Boat owners are urged to ensure their vessels are securely moored during this period.

The Emergency Planning Department will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide further updates as needed.