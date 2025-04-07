Restricted Access to Jamestown Wharf

The public are advised that the Jamestown Wharf will be closed to all members of the public from 06:00 on Wednesday, 09 April 2025, due to the arrival of cruise ship MV Bolette. This area will remain closed until the vessel has departed the port.

Access to Jamestown Wharf will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

Boat owners are also advised that during the time the ship is in port, no maintenance work will be permitted to be carried out on their vessels while it remains on the wharf.

07 April 2025

