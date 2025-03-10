Important Road Works at Nosegay Lane and Napoleon Street – Wednesday, 12 March

Please be advised of upcoming road closures and works scheduled for Wednesday, 12 March 2025.

Nose Gay Lane Closure

Nose Gay Lane will be closed to all vehicular traffic from 09:00 to 15:00 on Wednesday, 12 March. This closure is required for the Road Section to carry out necessary slurry works, which will improve the road’s surface quality. Whilst this work is ongoing, Connect St Helena will be raising a sewage manhole cover near the Standard to ensure proper infrastructure maintenance.

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the closure. Designated areas will be established, and on-site personnel will be available to guide pedestrians safely.

Napoleon Street Milling Works

Milling works will begin on Napoleon Street at 13:00 on Wednesday, 12 March. To facilitate the safe and efficient completion of these works, we ask that all drivers refrain from parking on the pavement during this time. This will ensure unobstructed access for the required machinery and personnel.

The Road Section extends its sincere thanks for your continued support and cooperation during these necessary works.