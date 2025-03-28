Hampshire Local Authority Advisors Visit St Helena

The Education, Skills and Employment Portfolio is pleased to host two Education Advisors from Hampshire Local Authority, Emma Tarrant and Jo Keynon. Emma and Jo are on island for two weeks working with all schools, supporting our leadership with learning in Phonics and English, with a particular focus on primary to secondary transition and securing best phonics practice in classrooms.

The Education Review highlighted the importance of regular high quality training for all our staff. It also highlighted the critical role of families in supporting their children to develop a love of learning. Emma and Jo will be hosting parent’s evenings in our three primary schools as follows:

Monday, 31 March 2025 at Harford School

Tuesday, 01 April 2025 at St Pauls School

Wednesday, 02 April 2025 at Pilling School

Each session is scheduled to start at 19.00.

