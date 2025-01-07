Grounds and Maintenance Services required for  Pilling Primary School

The Education, Skills and Employment Portfolio is seeking Expressions of Interest from suitably experienced contractors or persons to provide a grounds maintenance service for Pilling Primary School.

Interested parties must have some experience in maintaining grounds including hedges, lawns, gardens, etc, be able to handle general maintenance tasks, and have their own equipment to carry out the work.

For further details, contact Business Support Officer, Christine George, on tel: 22607 or via email: christine.george@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Submission of proposals along with a clean vetting certificate should be sent to Business Support Officer, Christine George, at the Education Learning Centre, Jamestown, by no later than 16:00 on Monday, 20 January 2025.