Expressions of Interest – Non Executive Director

St Helena Government (SHG) invites Expressions of Interest (EOI) from interested persons to undertake the role of Non-Executive Director (NED) on the boards of State-Owned Entities (SOEs) and entities in which SHG has an equity interest.

As an SHG-appointed NED on SOE boards, you will play a crucial role in aligning entity strategy with government policy and providing financial leadership comparable to a Finance Director. Your key responsibilities will include:

Strategic Alignment: Bridging the gap between entity strategy and government policy.

Bridging the gap between entity strategy and government policy. Financial Leadership: Providing financial leadership comparable to a Finance Director, fostering growth, economic development, and reform.

Providing financial leadership comparable to a Finance Director, fostering growth, economic development, and reform. Collaboration and Communication: Maintaining effective communication and monitoring, managing relationships with key stakeholders, and working closely with Ministers and Senior Officials to align portfolio direction with SHG policy.

Maintaining effective communication and monitoring, managing relationships with key stakeholders, and working closely with Ministers and Senior Officials to align portfolio direction with SHG policy. Performance and Governance: Driving performance and collaboration within the economic group, critically evaluating spending and planning, overseeing external consulting, and implementing recommendations to enhance corporate governance and accountability between SHG and its SOEs.

As NED, you would be expected to represent SHG on the following boards: Bank of St Helena Ltd; Connect St Helena Ltd; St Helena Hotel Development Ltd; St Helena Airport Ltd; and Solomon & Company (St Helena) PLC.

To provide the capacity required to help drive improvements in governance and performance across the SOEs, this will be a full-time role. However, consideration may also be given to part-time and remote working options. The post holder will be required to be flexible and able to respond to demand and work requirements. The role will include contribution to the SOE transformation agenda, in addition to routine attendance at Board Meetings, preparation time, and reporting to Ministers and Officials.

The ideal candidate will possess the following qualifications and experience:

Extensive experience in a similar role.

CIMA/ACCA or CCAB qualified accountant (or equivalent) with current membership and an up-to-date CPD record.

Proven experience at board level in key industries such as utilities, banking, hospitality, insurance, or retail (advantageous).

A strong background in public sector organisations.

Demonstrated political astuteness.

Excellent interpersonal skills, including listening, negotiating, and the ability to present detailed information effectively.

For further information about the duties of the post and a copy of the terms of reference, interested persons should contact Phil Sharman, SOE Non-Executive Director, via email at phil.sharman@shg.gov.sh or by visiting the SHG website at: www.sainthelena.gov.sh/vacancies. Applications, consisting of a CV and covering letter, should be submitted by email to recruitment@sainthelena.gov.sh by no later than 16:00 on Friday, 21 March 2025.

SHG

03 March 2025

www.sainthelena.gov.sh