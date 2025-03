The Emergency Dental Clinic, which is normally open to the public between 08:30 and 09:30 every weekday, will be closed on Wednesday 12 March 2025.

Persons experiencing a dental emergency during this time are therefore asked to call Dental Reception by telephone on 25387, to make an appointment.

Any inconvenience caused is very much regretted.

SHG

04 March 2025

