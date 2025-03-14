Education Review Report Issued

In 2024, the St Helena Government (SHG) commissioned an Education Review to assess how St Helena’s education services can be made sustainable for the future, supporting the island’s economic and workforce development. The review is aimed at enhancing educational attainment and learning outcomes for all residents. The resulting report addresses the key question of standards residents can expect in terms of education.

On Friday, 14 March 2025, SHG released the summative Education Review Report. The report examines the strengths of our education system, including the St Helena Research Institute (SHRI), our post-16 offer and the Public Library. It also identifies areas for improvement within the island’s education system. The importance of the decision to adopt COBIS standards in September 2024, as the education standards framework for St Helena, is threaded throughout the report.

The review has drawn on extensive public consultation: the input of leaders and staff in the Education, Skills and Employment Portfolio (ESE), a wide range of education data, and a number of reports by external experts. The ESE is grateful for the input of parents, staff, the wider community and external experts from Hampshire Local Authority (HLA) and the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO).

Education is an engine of change. Currently in St Helena, the report explores how education is currently the engine of decline. The report outlines the case for change and the need for a system-wide school improvement. The report is a call to arms to the St Helena Government, the UK Government (via the FCDO) and the island’s community, to prioritise education for our children and young people, who need an adequate education which raises their aspirations enabling them to fulfil their potential and support St Helena’s economic aspirations.

Improving education will be essential to meeting SHG’s overall vision of ‘A sustainable environment that creates opportunity, inspires social and economic progress, ensuring a better quality of life for all’. This report sets out the opportunities and a clear way pathway forward for improvement.

The Education Review Report can be found on the SHG website at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/Education-Review-Report.pdf

#StHelena #EducationReview #AltogetherBetterForChildrenAndYoungPeople

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

www.twitter.com/StHelenaGovt