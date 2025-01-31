Education Consultant to Visit St Helena

Education Consultant, David Jeffrey, will be on-island from Tuesday 04 February to Tuesday 18 February 2025 to support the Education Review. Mr Jeffrey’s expertise will be instrumental in producing the final Education Review Report.

During his visit, Mr Jeffrey will also be visiting Career Access St Helena, the Public Library, the St Helena Research Institute, the St Helena Community College, all four schools, and the Inclusion Section. These visits will provide him with a comprehensive understanding of the Education, Skills and Employment Portfolio, how each sector functions, and how they contribute to the decision-making process.