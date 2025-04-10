Customs Closure

HM Customs would like to advise the public they will be closed on Tuesday 15, Wednesday 16 and Thursday 17 April 2025. This closure is due to the following reasons:

The MV Amadea will be in port from 15 to 16 April

The movement of containers by Port Control on 17 April

Due to the above reasons, Jamestown Wharf will have restricted access, therefore all customers are encouraged to utilise the available opening hours on the 10, 11 and 14 April between 09:00 – 15:00.

Normal operations will resume at the Jamestown wharf after the Easter holidays on Tuesday, 22 April from 09:00.

HM Customs would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and the public are thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

10 April 2025

http://www.sainthelena.gov.sh