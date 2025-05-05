Customs Closure

HM Customs would like to inform the public they will be closed to merchants and consolidator cargo on Tuesday, 06 May 2025. This closure is due to the delayed arrival of the South Africa Airlink Flight.

Normal business will resume for merchants on Wednesday, 07 May 2025 from 09:00 – 15:45.

on Wednesday, 07 May 2025 from 09:00 – 15:45. Normal business will resume for consolidators on Thursday, 08 May 2025 at 09:00.

HM Customs would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. The public are thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

05 May 2025

