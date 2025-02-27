The cruise ship Azamara Quest will arrive in St Helena at 08:00 on Saturday 01 March 2025. There are 607 passengers on board.

James Bay is currently experiencing rough, swelly seas which is forecast to persist throughout the weekend. Consequently, the Captain, in liaison with Port Control, will make a decision on whether it is safe to land passengers on Saturday morning.

If able to land, passengers have booked on-island tours. Tours will depart at 09:00 from the Jamestown Wharf.

There is a wide range of nationalities on board, with the main nationalities being: Australian, Canadian, British and American.

It is expected that the passengers will carry the following currencies: Euros, Dollars and Great British Pounds (GBP). Currency exchange rate information is available from the Bank of St Helena and the Tourist Office.

The Azamara Quest will depart St Helena at approximately 18:00.

Temporary One-Way Traffic System

If passengers do come ashore, a temporary one-way traffic system will be in effect from 09:00 to 16:00 to manage increased traffic during the Azamara Quest cruise ship’s visit.

This system, designed to improve safety and reduce congestion, will direct traffic from Gordons Post towards Hutts Gate along Tomb Road. Vehicles traveling in the opposite direction will be diverted from Hutts Gate to Gordons Post via The Dungeon, as shown on the map below.

This is a familiar procedure, used during previous cruise ship visits, and likely to be implemented again in the future.

The one-way route will be clearly signposted and will be removed as soon as it is no longer necessary.

We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the public for their understanding in this matter.