Changes Made to Route 3 of the Public Transport Service Timetable

Please be advised that following requests from the public and to improve efficiency of the Public Transport Service (PTS), there will be changes made to the Route 3 timetable effective from Thursday, 27 March 2025.

Currently, the journeys departing from White Gate going into Jamestown are via Rosemary Plain, New Ground. As from Thursday, 27 March 2025 they will travel in the opposite direction, the bus will therefore pass through Red Hill at approximately 07:09 in the mornings, 13:46 for the mid-day run and again at 19:46 for the late shift, before going onto New Ground, Cleugh’s Plain, Rosemary Plain, Scotland, White Gate and then into Jamestown as per the revised timetable.

Departure times leaving Jamestown, along with the Tuesday and Thursday routes to Thompson Hill will remain the same.

The PTS timetables will be updated to reflect these changes and posted on the SHG website at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/public-services/publictransportservice/.