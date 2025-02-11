Celebrating St Helena’s Day 2025: Call for Event Organisers

St Helena Government is keen to hear from organisations who have an interest in organising this year’s St Helena’s Day celebrations – a chance to celebrate and showcase our island’s community spirit and unique culture.

As the organising body, you will have the creative freedom to design an authentic St Helenian experience for the community. While no funding is available for setup or promotion, all proceeds raised on the day will be yours to keep, making it an excellent opportunity to support your organisation’s goals and continuing the St Helena’s Day tradition.

If your organisation would like to take this on, please contact Arts and Culture Champion, Councillor Andrew Turner, via email to councillor.aturner@gmail.com by 28 February 2025 to register your interest.