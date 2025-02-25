Arrival of MT Ardberg

The MT Ardberg is scheduled to arrive in St Helena at 14:00 on Wednesday, 26 February 2025. Once clearance is complete, the vessel will dock at Rupert’s Jetty, however, due to the current sea conditions it is not known when bunkering will take place.

The public are therefore advised that the whole of lower Ruperts, including the beach area, will be closed during the time that the ship is docked until the bunkering of fuel is completed. Due to the floating pipeline, all mariners are advised that Rupert’s Bay is also closed.

These areas will be strictly prohibited and access will be limited only to those persons who have made prior arrangements with St Helena Port Control.

The public are thanked in advance for their patience and co-operation.

SHG

25 February 2025

http://www.sainthelena.gov.sh