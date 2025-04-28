Temporary Adjustments To HM Customs and Immigration Services

As previously announced, and as a result of the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT) Migrant Agreement Memorandum of Understanding, HM Customs and Immigration are undertaking specialised training over the next six weeks. Due to the varied scheduling requirements of this essential training, a weekly opening hours schedule will be in effect and will be published accordingly.

The opening hours for this week are as follows:

Tuesday to Thursday: 11:00 – 15:00 (for businesses and individuals receiving and issuing items/shipments)

Tuesday to Friday: 09:00 – 15:45 (open to merchants only)

Tuesday to Friday: 10:00 – 15:00 (for Immigration customers)

Consequently, during this training period, the reception desk will be unattended, and staff will have limited access to emails, which may result in delayed responses to queries. Please also be aware that the HM Customs and Immigration Offices will be closed daily for a staff lunch break between 13:00 and 13:30.

We appreciate your understanding and patience as we invest in the professional development of our team to fulfil the requirements of this important agreement. The weekly opening hours will be communicated regularly.

HM Customs and Immigration thanks the public for their cooperation during this important training period, which will ultimately enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of HM Customs and Immigration services in line with our obligations under the BIOT Migrant Agreement Memorandum of Understanding.

