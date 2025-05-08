Temporary Adjustments To HM Customs and Immigration Services

As previously announced, and as a result of the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT) Migrant Agreement Memorandum of Understanding, HM Customs and Immigration are undertaking specialised training over the next six weeks. Due to the varied scheduling requirements of this essential training, a weekly opening hours schedule will be in effect and will be published accordingly.

The opening hours for week commencing 12 May 2025 are as follows:

Monday: 09:00 – 15:00 (for businesses and individuals receiving and issuing items/shipments)

Tuesday and Friday: 11:00 – 15:00 (for businesses and individuals receiving and issuing items/shipments)

Wednesday and Thursday: Closed

Consequently, during this training period, the reception desk will be unattended, staff will have limited access to emails and cashier services will be slower which may result in delays. Please also be aware that the HM Customs and Immigration Offices will be closed daily for a staff lunch break between 13:00 and 13:30.

We appreciate your understanding and patience as we invest in the professional development of our team to fulfil the requirements of this important agreement. The weekly opening hours will be communicated regularly.

