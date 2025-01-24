St Helena Government Apologises to Event Organisers

With reference to the TC Job Vacancy advert, for the Head of Tourism, St Helena Government (SHG) wishes to issue an apology to the organisers of the Cape to St Helena Yacht Race, St Helena’s Day Celebrations, Festival of Lights and Carnival for the incorrect wording used within this advert.

As can be seen from the Job Description, a requirement of the role is to “ 14. Develop and manage – or support through partnerships – established events, such as the Cape to St Helena Yacht Race, St Helena’s Day, Festival of Lights, Carnival and the Festival of Walking. Develop additional products in line with the Tourism Strategy”. SHG acknowledges the valuable contribution made by the organisers and through this job role ensures a commitment to providing these events with support, such as international promotion or logistics. It was not the intention to discredit the event organisers, or their hard work.

Carolyn Nutkins, Head of HR and Organisational Development reported, “I sincerely apologise to everyone affected by the mistake made in the recent advertisement for Head of Tourism. As soon as it came to our attention that it had been worded incorrectly, we have corrected it publicly. We all recognise and appreciate the huge amount of work and effort put into arranging all of the community events such as those listed, by schools, groups and individuals, and are sorry to have caused any concern or offence to those responsible.”

SHG apologies for the incorrect version of the advert being issued. The corrected version of the advert has been replaced through all advertising channels.