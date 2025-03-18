Recycling Superhero Competition Winners Announced

Waste Management Services, in partnership with the St Helena National Trust (SHNT) and Zoological Society of London (ZSL), as part of the South Atlantic Plastic’s Project, is pleased to announce the winners of their recent competition to design a recycling superhero for St Helena.

The competition, aimed at primary-aged school children on the island, inspired some fantastic and creative entries. After careful consideration, the judging panel has selected the following winners:

1 st Place – Hari Stead, Pilling Primary

Place – Hari Stead, Pilling Primary 2 nd Place – Autumn Benjamin, St Paul’s Primary

Place – Autumn Benjamin, St Paul’s Primary 3rd Place – Emma Jacobs, Harford Primary

We extend congratulations to Hari Stead, Autumn Benjamin, and Emma Jacobs for their imaginative designs.

The announcement of today’s winners coincides with Global Recycling Day celebrated annually on 18 March. This annual event serves as a powerful reminder of the critical role recycling plays in safeguarding our planet’s resources and fostering a sustainable future. By empowering our youth to become advocates for recycling, we are investing in a healthier and more environmentally conscious St Helena.

The winning designs will play a key role in promoting recycling awareness on St Helena. A final superhero design has been created, incorporating elements from all three winning entries, and will be used in upcoming campaigns.

We would like to thank all the learners who participated in the competition, their schools, and our partners, SHNT and ZSL, for making this initiative a success.

Photos

1st Place Winner: Hari Stead’s design of a ‘Wirebird Warrior’

2nd Place Winner: Autumn Benjamin’s ‘Ms Ebony’

3rd Place Winner: Emma Jacobs’ “I Recycle, What’s your Super Power?”

The final design created by Waste Management Services, incorporating elements from all three of the winning designs.

