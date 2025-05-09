Provisional Register of Electors Published

The Provisional Register of Electors for 2025 has now been published by Gazette.

You can access the Gazette and the Provisional Register on the SHG website at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/EX-GAZ-52-Provisional-Register-of-Electors-May-2025.pdf or by contacting any of the Assistant Registration Officers. A list of officers can be found at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/elections/.

Alternatively you will be able to view the register in person at:

Public Library

Customer Services Centre

ENRP Portfolio Offices, Scotland

Longwood Supermarket

Allsorts Shop, Sandy Bay

Mrs Cecily Williams, Blue Hill

Red Hill Shop

Mrs Lillian Williams, New Ground

Half Tree Hollow Supermarket

Mr Melvin Benjamin’s shop, Opposite Barracks Square

Silver Hill Supermarket

Stephen McDaniel Shop, Cleugh’s Plain

A&D’s Mini Mart

MTB’s, Half Tree Hollow

The Provisional Register will be used to prepare the final Register of Electors, effective from 01 July 2025, which will determine eligibility to vote, sponsor or support a candidate, or stand in the 2025 General Election. No changes can be made after the final register is published until after the General Election has taken place.

You are encouraged to check the Provisional Register and ensure that your information is accurate. Eligible persons will have until 16:00 on Friday 23 May 2025 to submit applications using Form ‘A’ to amend the provisional register.

To be eligible, you will have St Helenian Status as defined by law (Immigration Ordinance, 2011), are ordinarily resident on St Helena, and aged 17 years or over. Examples of how the Provisional Register can be amended include:

Adding your name

Amending any details in the Provisional Register, e.g. if you have changed your name or address

Changing the Electoral District in which you can vote

It is your responsibility to check the Provisional Register and make any necessary changes before the deadline.

Forms can be submitted in hard copy or via email to any of the following officers at the Castle:

Alternatively, contact any of the Assistant Registration Officers (who can provide a form and assist in completing it if need be) listed at:

https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/elections/

For those who are ordinarily resident but currently off-island, Form ‘B’ is available for making amendments. Both forms can be downloaded from the SHG Elections page via the link above..

Remember: If your name is not on the Register of Electors effective from 1 July 2025, you will not be able to participate in the 2025 General Election.

