Prince Andrew School Holds Annual Certificate and Awards Ceremony

On Friday, 28 February 2025, students, parents, and distinguished guests gathered in the Prince Andrew School (PAS) Hall for the annual Certificate and Awards Ceremony. This special event honoured the hard work and achievements of students.

The ceremony commenced with a warm welcome from His Excellency, Governor Nigel Phillips, who addressed the audience before presenting the certificates.

The first round of awards recognised former Year 10, 11, 12, and 13 students, who received their certificates for a range of qualifications, including the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE), Vocationally Related Qualifications (VRQ) , Advanced Subsidiary (AS-Level), and Advanced Level (A-Level).

Following this, individual awards were presented to students who excelled in various disciplines, celebrating outstanding achievements across multiple areas.

Award Awardee Jean Beadon Art Award Blake O’Connor Governor’s Award for academic excellence and achievement at Key Stage 3 Nate Joshua and Sadie Herne PTA Student of the Year Award for the top performing student in Year 11 and Year 13 Blane Bennett and Vivienne Ponsford SURE Award for the top performing male and female in Year 11 Merstine Chiseya and Blane Bennett Jeanette Williams Mathematics Achievement Award for the highest Mathematics score in Year 11 and Year 13 Blane Bennett and Jacob Williams English Achievement Award for the highest English score in Year 11 and Year 13 Erik Robbertse and Vivienne Ponsford Eliza Mary Lloyd Trust Agriculture Award for commitment to agriculture Callum Mittens Bishop Houghton Award for pastoral care and support of the community William Scott Joy George Award for outstanding effort, progress and achievement at the end of Key Stage 3 Leah Oyewo

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks from Student President, Bobbi Clingham and Vice Student President, Raylisha Piek, with closing remarks delivered by Chief Minister, Julie Thomas.

Head Teacher for PAS, Phil Toal, commented:

“It is an immense privilege to celebrate the achievements of our students at Prince Andrew School’s Annual Certificate & Awards Presentation. Today, we recognise the dedication, resilience, and hard work of our students, as well as the unwavering support of our staff, parents, and the wider school community.

Each award and certificate represents a journey of commitment, perseverance, and ambition. Our students have demonstrated not only academic excellence but also determination in vocational and technical studies, embodying the spirit of lifelong learning and personal growth.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to every awardee, particularly those who have excelled in their respective fields. Their success is a testament to the quality of education we strive for at Prince Andrew School. I also want to express my gratitude to our dedicated teachers and support staff, who continue to inspire and guide our students toward achieving their goals.

Special thanks to His Excellency, the Governor, our Chief Minister, distinguished guests, parents, and the community for joining us in celebrating these achievements. Your support plays a crucial role in shaping the future of our young people.

As we look ahead, we remain committed to fostering an environment where every student is empowered to reach their full potential. Today’s achievements are just the beginning of many successes to come”

Photos

Year 10 recipients of qualification certificates.

Erik Robbertse receiving the English Achievement Award

Year 11 2023-24 recipients of qualification certificates

Recipients of A-level qualifications

Recipient of the Joy George Award, Leah

Student president Bobbi Clingham vote of thanks

SHG

06 March 2025