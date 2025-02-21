Minister Christine Scipio to Attend Climate Change Resilience Workshop in Brussels

Minister for Environment, Natural Resources and Planning (ENRP), Christine Scipio, will be attending the “Climate Change Resilience” Community (GOCCR) in-person workshop in Brussels, Belgium, from 25 to 28 February 2025. The workshop, organised under the Green Overseas (GO) programme, focuses on mainstreaming climate change resilience into policies for Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs). The GO programme will cover all costs associated with the workshop.

The GO programme, designed to build capacity and foster collaboration among OCTs, addresses key areas such as climate finance, energy transition, and climate change resilience. The Brussels workshop, implemented by Ramboll, ODI, and BRL ingénierie, aims to promote the integration of climate change resilience into OCT public policies and regulations, and facilitate the practical implementation of adaptation strategies.

The four-day workshop will cover a range of critical topics, including:

Building a shared knowledge-base on climate risks: Participants will explore methods for understanding and assessing climate change impacts.

Overcoming institutional barriers: Strategies for promoting leadership and coordination in climate change adaptation will be discussed.

Field Visit: A visit to the Flemish SIGMA plan and the Polders of Kruibeke will provide practical insights into flood management and resilience.

Climate Finance: Participants will learn about unlocking climate finance access for climate change resilience projects.

Minister Scipio will return on Saturday 8 March 2025 but will be contactable whilst overseas on christine.scipio@helanta.co.sh and christine.scipio@sainthelena.gov.sh. Minister Jeffrey Ellick can be contacted for any urgent matters related to ENRP Portfolio via email at jeffrey.ellick@sainthelena.gov.sh.

#StHelena #ElectedMembers #ClimateChangeResilience