Men and Women Aged 50 – 74 Encouraged to Test for Bowel Cancer

The Health Service is offering free testing for bowel cancer over the next month for anyone aged between 50 to 74 years. Those individuals who wish to take the test can call Anna Bowers or Dinah Fowler at 25818 or 25949, who will arrange for a test sample kit to be made available to you.

Those eligible for a test are strongly encouraged to take one. Early detection through testing helps to ensure you stand the best chance of receiving successful treatment if needed.

If you are unsure whether or not you wish to take the test, we suggest that you request the home sample kit and read the materials that come with it before making your decision. The sample kit has full instructions on how to use it. Results from your test will be provided within four weeks, and you may be called in to speak to a doctor about these if necessary.

Should you have any questions about this campaign please call telephone numbers 25818 or 25949. Alternatively, please speak to your doctor.

#StHelena #HealthCare #BowelCancer

www.twitter.com/StHelenaGovt

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/