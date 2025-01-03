Kickstart 2025 with a Healthier You

The Health Promotion team invites you to join our annual “Healthier Me, Healthier You” campaign this January. This year’s programme includes two initiatives: Dry January and New Year, New You. These initiatives are designed to help you embrace positive lifestyle changes and achieve your health goals.

Take the Dry January’ Challenge

Dry January is a 31-day alcohol-free challenge designed to reset your mind and body. Did you know that excessive alcohol use contributes to over 200 health conditions? On St Helena, drinkers consume an average of 18 units of alcohol weekly – well above the NHS-recommended limit of 14 units.

Benefits of cutting back:

Health: Improved liver and digestive health, lower blood pressure, and reduced cancer risk.

Life: Better relationships, financial savings, and work-life balance.

Quit Smoking with ‘New Year, New You’

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable deaths worldwide. Why not make 2025 the year you quit? Within just 20 minutes of stopping, your health improves—and the benefits keep growing over time.

Look for more information and updates on the “Healthier Me, Healthier You” campaign on social media.

3 January 2025