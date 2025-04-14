Jordana Peters Receives International ‘Women in Policing Network’ Leader of the Future Award

Police Constable Jordana Peters of the Royal St Helena Police Service has been awarded the prestigious International ‘Women in Policing Network’ Leader of the Future award, recognising her notable dedication, community involvement, and promising leadership potential.

The award was presented to Constable Peters by Acting Chief of Police, Peter Lansdown, at a ceremony held in HE the Governor’s Office on Thursday 10 April 2025. This event was conducted virtually, allowing for the participation of other British Overseas Territories award recipients and representatives.

Constable Peters, who joined the St Helena Police Service immediately after graduating high school at 18 years, has demonstrated remarkable professionalism in serving her close-knit community. In a setting where community familiarity is high, she has consistently proven her ability to maintain a balanced approach to policing, handling both reactive and proactive duties with integrity.

Further demonstrating her commitment to personal and professional growth, Jordana is currently pursuing her Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Award. Her skills in shooting and archery, developed through this programme, present potential for future application within her policing career.

Constable Peters has expressed aspirations to serve as Chief of Police and is a strong advocate for the Women in Policing network. Her demonstrated potential and dedication highlight her as a promising individual for St Helena. The Royal St Helena Police Service acknowledges her commitment to continued service to the communities of St Helena and Ascension.

Acting Chief of Police, Peter Lansdown commented:

“Jordana’s dedication to both her professional duties and her community is truly inspiring. She embodies the qualities we seek in future leaders, and we are confident she will make a significant impact on St Helena.”

Photo

Awardee Jordana Peters with her parents and members of the Royal St Helena Police

SHG

14 April 2025