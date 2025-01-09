Financial Aid Mission Delegation Press Conference

St Helena Government (SHG) will hold a press conference tomorrow, 10 January 2025 with the FCDO Financial Aid Mission (FAM) Delegation and local media. The event is scheduled to take place in the Governor’s office from 15:00 to 15:30 GMT.

His Excellency Governor Nigel Phillips, Chief Minister Julie Thomas and Deputy Director of FCDO’s Overseas Territories and Polar Directorate Adam Pile will be on the panel. The panel will be discussing the FAM visit this week, and how discussions have progressed around recurrent funding for the financial year 2025/6, areas of particular budget pressure and SHG’s response strategy.

#StHelena #OverseasDevelopmentAssistance #FinancialAid

SHG

09 January 2025