CHARITY COMMISSIONER

St Helena Government (SHG) is seeking Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the role of Commissioner of the Charity Commission of St Helena.

The Charity Commission operates under the Charities Ordinance 2005, which outlines its key responsibilities. Full details of the legislation can be found here: www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislation/laws-of-st-helena/alphabetical-list-st-helena/.

As a Commissioner, you will play a vital role in:

Encouraging and facilitating better management of charitable organisations

Ensuring compliance with legal obligations, investigating mismanagement and misconduct of operations where required.

This is an opportunity to bring fresh energy and reform to the role, helping to revitalise the charity sector and further embed it within the island’s social fabric and future development.

The appointment is for a three-year term. Commissioners receive a remuneration of £35 per meeting, along with a mileage allowance of 77p per mile for personal vehicle use when attending meetings.

The relevant form – “Expression of Interest” – Charity Commissioner can be obtained from Information and Research Support Officer, Linda Benjamin, at The Castle by telephone on 22470, via email at linda.benjamin@sainthelena.gov.sh or on the SHG website at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/EOI-Form-Charity-Commissioner.pdf

Completed forms must be returned to Information and Research Support Officer, Linda Benjamin by Friday, 25 April 2025.

SHG

01 April 2025