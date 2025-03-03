Expression of Interest – Chairperson of the Immigration Control Board

The position of Chairperson of the Immigration Control Board will become available from 13 March 2025.

The Immigration Ordinance 2011 provides for an Immigration Control Board with the Chairperson of the Board being appointed by the Governor. The role of the Board is to exercise and perform powers and functions conferred upon it by the Immigration Control Ordinance, 2011. This includes processing applications for long term entry permits, work permits, immigrant employment certificates and immigrant landholding licences.

The Ordinance requires that the Chairperson of the Immigration Control Board must have St Helenian Status. Justices of the Peace, Immigration Officers, and members of the Legislative Council are not eligible for appointment to the Board.

The successful candidate will receive an annual retainer fee of £1,200, paid quarterly in arrears, as well as a mileage allowance of 77p per mile for any mileage incurred using personal vehicles in connection with attendance at Board meetings, which are generally held once per month.

In addition, they will also receive a monthly payment of £6.65 towards internet costs.

For further information about the duties of Chairperson of the Immigration Board, interested persons may contact current Chairman of the Immigration Control Board, Merlin George, by telephone on 24913 or via email at GEORGES.MH@helanta.co.sh.

The relevant form – ‘Expression of Interest – Chair Immigration Control Board’ can be obtained from Information and Research Support Officer, Linda Benjamin, at The Castle by telephone on 22470, via email at linda.benjamin@sainthelena.gov.sh or on the SHG website at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/EOI-Form-Chairperson-Immigration-Control-Board.doc.

Completed forms should be returned to Mrs Kerry Lane, email Kerry.Lane@fcdo.gov.uk in the Governor’s Office by Friday, 14 March 2025.

Shortlisted persons will then be invited to a discussion with the Governor and the successful applicant will be appointed subject to receipt of a satisfactory vetting certificate.

Governor’s Office, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

28 February 2025