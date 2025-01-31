Executive Council Sitting as Planning Authority

Thursday, 06 February 2025

Two development applications have been referred to Executive Council sitting as the Planning Authority. The Development Application is being referred to Governor-in-Council in accordance with Section 23(2)(b) of the Land Planning and Development Control Ordinance 2013.

An open session meeting will take place on Thursday 06 February 2025 commencing at 11:00 where Executive Council will consider the following applications:

Change of Use from Residential Care Home to (HMO) House of Multiple Occupation at Barn View, Longwood

Balcony and Verandah at the Yacht Club with Secondary Means of Escape at the Yacht Club, The Wharf, Jamestown

Documentation for this meeting is available on the Executive Council page of the St Helena Government website via: www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/executive-council/.

Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of the documents should contact the Secretary to Executive Council, Natasha Bargo, at the Castle by telephone on 22470 or via email through natasha.bargo@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Executive Council sitting as the Planning Authority comprises of Governor Nigel Phillips as Chair, Chief Minister Julie Thomas and Ministers Christine Scipio, Martin Henry, Mark Brooks and Jeffrey Ellick. The Acting Attorney General is a non-voting member of Executive Council.

