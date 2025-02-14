In light of the Equiano internet cable project enabling faster and less restricted internet access, St. Helena Government (SHG) launched a Cyber Security Awareness and Training Campaign in February 2023.

Led by Cyber Security Awareness and Training Officer, Gareth Drabble, this campaign included the distribution of educational posters, radio jingles and videos. In-person presentations and workshops were also completed with a number of SHG staff as well as the general public, in community centres and schools around the Island.

The goal of this campaign is to raise St. Helena’s overall awareness of common cyber security threats and provide the knowledge and training necessary to safeguard against these threats.

SHG would now like to determine, after two years of running this campaign, if the goal of increasing cyber security awareness is being achieved or not.

To enable this to happen members of the public are kindly asked to complete a Cyber Security Awareness Campaign Follow-Up Survey questionnaire. As many people as possible are encouraged to participate in this survey to drive a more accurate understanding of public levels of cyber awareness.

The survey can be completed digitally by clicking the link or scanning the QR code below.

Link to survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/shgcyber

QR Code:

The QR code is also available to scan at:

The Post and Customer Service Centre

The Pharmacy at the General Hospital

Reception at the General Hospital

Reception at the Castle

Outpatients at the General Hospital

The Public Library

The Customs building

Alternatively hard copies can be obtained from the Post and Customer Service Centre in Jamestown, or by contacting Gareth directly on telephone number 22816 or via email: gareth.drabble@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Completed questionnaires can be returned to the Post and Customer Service Centre or the reception desk at the Castle. The public are encouraged to complete and return the questionnaire as soon as possible but by no later than Monday, 31 March 2025.

The public are thanked in advance for their participation and engagement in this important project.

SHG

14 February 2025