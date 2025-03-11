Commonwealth Day 2025 Celebrated on St Helena

St Helena celebrated Commonwealth Day 2025 yesterday with assemblies at Prince Andrew School (PAS) and the three island primary schools, as well as a flag raising ceremony held at Plantation House. This year’s theme, ‘Together We Thrive’, highlights the shared values of Commonwealth nations, as articulated in the Commonwealth Charter. Observed annually on the second Monday of March, Commonwealth Day unites member countries in celebration.

To open the ceremony at Plantation House, the Speaker of the House and St Helena Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Branch President, Cyril Gunnell, delivered a welcoming speech. The speech highlighted the importance of shared values, particularly in building a future for and with young people, referencing the Commonwealth Youth Programme and the re-establishment of St Helena’s Youth Parliament. Speaker Gunnell called for continued support for youth initiatives and suggested incorporating national songs into Legislative Council proceedings.

HE Governor Nigel Phillips CBE read the message from Head of the Commonwealth, His Majesty King Charles III. Chief Minister, Hon Julie Thomas MLC, read a message from the Right Honourable Patricia Scotland KC, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations, and Zac Bargo, Youth Parliament Chair, read the Commonwealth Affirmation.

Shortly after, Speaker Gunnell raised the Commonwealth Flag as part of the ‘Fly a Flag for the Commonwealth’ initiative. This initiative aims to inspire participants to join with others throughout the Commonwealth, a family of 56 member states, which has a combined population of 2.7 billion, with more than 60% aged 29 or under, representing around a third of the world’s Commonwealth’s population.

Speaker Gunnell, at the raising of the flag, commented:

“As we raise the Commonwealth flag today, let us remind ourselves of the core principles that unite us: respect for diversity, commitment to democracy, and dedication to human rights. These ideals serve as a guiding light, encouraging us to embrace our differences while recognising the common threads that connect us all.”

To commemorate the 76th anniversary of the Commonwealth of Nations and to discuss its past accomplishments and ongoing aspirations, guest speakers Mrs Sheena Benjamin of the St Helena National Trust and Mrs Gerarda Hubbard of St Helena’s Active Participation in Enterprise (SHAPE) were invited to speak at the ceremony.

Councillor Gillian Brooks, Chair of the Commonwealth Day Working Group, concluded the ceremony with thanks to HE the Governor, speakers, attendees, Plantation House staff, and the Working Group, marking the end of the Commonwealth Day 2025 event.

Commonwealth Day assemblies were also held at the island primary schools. They were attended by Elected Members of the Legislative Council who read His Majesty the King’s Commonwealth Day message.

Our St Helena Government UK Representative, Mrs Kedell Worboys, had also been invited to attend several engagements to commemorate Commonwealth Day in the UK.

In the morning, Mrs Worboys attended the Commonwealth 76th Anniversary Flag Raising ceremony in Parliament. Additionally, she laid a wreath on behalf of the Government and people of St Helena at a ceremony at the Commonwealth Memorial Gates commemorating Victory over Japan (VJ) Day and the end of the Second World War. In the afternoon, Mrs Worboys, with UK representatives from The Falkland Islands and Tristan da Cunha, attended the Commonwealth Observance at Westminster Abbey.

Photos

HE Governor Phillips reading the message from Head of the Commonwealth, His Majesty King Charles III

Hon Chief Minister Julie Thomas reading the message from the Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations

Zac Bargo, Youth Parliament Chair, reading the Commonwealth Affirmation

Speaker Cyril Gunnell raising the flag

Guest speaker, Sheena Benjamin, of the St Helena National Trust

Guest speaker, Gerarda Hubbard, of SHAPE

The Commonwealth Day Working Group

UK representatives Richard Hyslop (Falkland Islands), Kedell Worboys (St Helena) and Chris Carnegy (Tristan da Cunha)

