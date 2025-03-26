On Thursday 20 March 2025, the Education Skills and Employment Portfolio (ESE) presented a successful Careers Fair 2025. The fair provided a valuable platform for members of the public, students, and job seekers to explore career opportunities on St Helena.

Held at New Horizons Leisure Park and the Mule Yard, the fair provided all attendees with a chance to meet employers face-to-face and gain a real insight into the requirements for different careers on the island. The fair also highlighted opportunities available and allowed participants to market themselves to prospective employers.

Chief Minister, Julie Thomas, delivered brief remarks before Interim Portfolio Director for ESE, Marie Horton, officially declared the fair open.

The Chief Minister said:

“This day has been generated for you; whether you are a student entering the work environment, an individual progressing in your chosen career or indeed those who wish to undertake a changed career path or simply someone looking for inspiration or confidence to pursue a business idea. This is your day!”

“I hereby encourage you to seize the opportunities that Careers Fair 2025 has to offer you. Be the positive change in your life. Always remember that opportunities don’t happen, you create them.”

Chief Minister, Julie Thomas, encouraged attendees to utilise the fair to engage with the businesses and organisations and to recognise the different possible career pathways available to them.

Support Officer (SHCC) Carley Peters said:

“Career’s Fair 2025 was designed to equip attendees with essential career advice, showcase exciting job opportunities, and foster overall professional development.

We really hope everyone found valuable insights throughout the day! It was fantastic to see such a great turnout, and the atmosphere was buzzing with enthusiasm! A huge thank you to everyone who played a part in making this event a success. Here’s to more great career-building experiences!

Businesses and organisations taking part in the fair included various SHG portfolios and sections, Legislative Council, Judicial Services, Connect Saint Helena, Sure Saint Helena, Solomon and Company (St Helena) Plc, St Helena Brewery, the Saint Helena National Trust, Bank of St Helena, Smudge Dog, Audit St Helena, Peaks Enterprises, Rose and Crown, and SHAPE.

Presentations were delivered by representatives of the Graduate Scheme, Marine Conservation, St Helena National Trust, Emergency Care, Royal St Helena Police, Health and Social Care, and the St Helena Fire and Rescue Service.

Demonstrations throughout the day were delivered by the St Helena Fire and Rescue and Emergency Services in the Mule Yard.

Photos

Chief Minister, Julie Thomas, delivers opening remarks

SHAPE display

Members of the St Helena Research Institute team at their stall

A model of a Raw Water System at Red Hill, displayed at the Connect Saint Helena stall

Peaks Enterprise Stall

Solomons Employee Progression Display

St Helena Brewery Stall

Legislative Council Stall

Members of the St Helena National Trust at their stall

SHG Occupational Therapy Team Display

Emergency Planning and Royal St Helena Police

HM Prison Stall

ENRP displays at the Mule Yard

Vanessa Thomas-Williams at the Terrestrial Conservation Stall

Agriculture Display

