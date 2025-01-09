‘Make 2025 your fresh start’

St Helena Government is excited to announce the launch of the “Better Health 2025” campaign, encouraging residents to make positive lifestyle changes in the New Year.

The campaign focuses on promoting overall well-being, emphasising that health goes beyond just weight loss. While weight management is an important aspect, “Better Health 2025” encourages individuals to set personal goals that align with their specific health needs. These goals could include:

Reducing blood sugar levels

Increasing fruit and vegetable consumption

Drinking more water

Minimising added sugar intake

Reducing sedentary time

The campaign offers a 12-week Plan, helping participants lose an average of 5.8kg. This plan provides guidance on:

Setting realistic weight loss goals

Planning nutritious meals

Making healthier food choices

Increasing physical activity

Tracking progress and celebrating successes

“Better Health 2025” provides comprehensive support, including:

Behaviour change strategies

Access to valuable tools and resources

Ongoing support from the Health Promotion team

The campaign aims to empower individuals to make sustainable lifestyle changes that improve their overall health and well-being.

For more information or to sign up for the “Better Health 2025” programme, please contact the Health Promotion team on 22500.

9 January 2025