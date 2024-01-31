Statistical Update: Population of Ascension Island and Tristan da Cuhna

New statistical updates have been released for the Population of Ascension and Tristan Da Cunha on January 31, 2024. The latest data file is here, with estimates of the Ascension population to Q4, 2023, and Tristan da Cuhna to Q2, 2023.

Additional statistical series and indicators are available at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/st-helena/statistics/. We welcome comments and suggestions on any of the statistics published by the Statistics Office. Please email: statistics@sainthelena.gov.sh, call tel: 22138, or visit the office in person on the top floor of the Post Office Building, Jamestown.