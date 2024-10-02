Statistical Update: Arrivals and Departures

The latest provisional estimates have been released for the numbers of passenger arrivals and departures to and from St Helena.

Arrivals

In August 2024, there were an estimated 203 arrivals, with 178 arriving by air. 53 people arrived for leisure, including 24 non-St Helenians and 29 St Helenians visiting family and friends on the island. 25 people arrived by yacht or ship. During the last 12 months (September 2023 to August 2024) there have been 4,334 arrivals, compared to 3,967 in the same period a year ago – a 9.3% increase. Of those arrivals, 1,981 were for a leisure purpose, this is 10.1% more than the same period in the previous year when arrivals for leisure purposes totalled 1,800.

Departures

In August 2024 there were an estimated 258 departures from the island, 55 more than the number of arrivals. 232 left by air with the remaining 26 leaving by sea. During the last 12 months (September 2023 to August 2024), there were a total of 4,338 departures, compared to 4,098 in the same period a year ago - an increase of 5.9%, and 4 more than the number of arrivals.

Get the data

A file in Excel format with detailed monthly statistics on arrivals and departures to August 2024 can be downloaded here.