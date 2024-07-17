Statistical Update: Arrivals and Departures

The latest provisional estimates have been released for the numbers of passenger arrivals and departures to and from St Helena.

Arrivals

In June 2024, there were an estimated 196 arrivals, with 184 arriving by air. 76 people arrived for leisure, including 41 non-St Helenians and 35 St Helenians visiting family and friends on the island. 12 people arrived by yacht or ship. During the last 12 months (July 2023 to June 2024) there have been 4,345 arrivals, compared to 3,955 in the same period a year ago – a 9.9% increase. Of those arrivals, 2,045 were for a leisure purpose, this is 16.9% more than the same period in the previous year when arrivals for leisure purposes totalled 1,749.

Departures

In June 2024 there were an estimated 249 departures from the island, some 53 more than the number of arrivals. 232 left by air with the remaining 17 leaving by sea. During the last 12 months (July 2023 to June 2024), there were a total of 4,424 departures, compared to 3,929 in the same period a year ago - an increase of 12.6%, and 79 more than the number of arrivals.

Get the data

A file in Excel format with detailed monthly statistics on arrivals and departures to June 2024 can be downloaded here.