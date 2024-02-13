Wreath Laying Ceremony and Road Closures – 16 February 2024

A special wreath laying ceremony, led by the Right Reverend Lord Bishop of St Helena Dale Bowers, will take place at the Cenotaph on Friday 16 February 2024 at 15:00. Governor Nigel Phillips, the Chief Minister Julie Thomas, Speaker of the House of Commons the Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP and Speaker Cyril Gunnell will place commemorative wreaths at the Cenotaph. These will be laid to honour those who lost their lives in the violence of war, as well as those who served in and survived war.

All persons wishing to attend the ceremony are asked to assemble at the Cenotaph by no later than 14:45.

The Highways Authority has given approval for the road from the Cenotaph to Donny’s Place at the seafront to be closed from 14:00 on Friday 16 February. The immediate car parking spaces adjacent to and in front of the Cenotaph by the seafront will also be closed from 07:00 that day.

Appropriate signs will be in place and the public are thanked in advance for their cooperation.