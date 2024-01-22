Temporary Closure Of Parking Spaces In Jamestown

The public are reminded that the parking spaces directly outside the Court House and all car parks on the Grand Parade, including those directly in front of the Public Gardens in Jamestown will be closed from 18:00 on Tuesday 23 January 2024 to 12:30 on Wednesday 24 January. This closure has been authorised by the Highways Authority.

A stage will be erected in front of the Court House ahead of the public event to mark the occasion of the visit of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh on Wednesday 24 January and will remain in place until after the event.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.