Sustainable Economic Development Strategy – Public Engagement Session On Wednesday 15 May

A public engagement session on the new Sustainable Economic Development Strategy and Delivery Plan (SEDS) will take place on Wednesday 15 May 2024 at 19:00 in the Jamestown Museum.

The SEDS is available for download at www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Sustainable-Economic-Development-Strategy-2023-2033.pdf. It is also available in hard copy at the Public Library and Customer Service Centre in Jamestown.

Comments on the SEDS can also be submitted to Director of Economic Development, Damian Burns by email through damian.burns@sainthelena.gov.sh. The period of public engagement will close at 16:00 on Friday 24 May 2024.