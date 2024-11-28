SHG Public Transport Bus Service to Commence 01 December 2024

St Helena Government (SHG) recently announced that a new SHG-operated public bus service will commence on Sunday 01 December 2024. This decision comes after consideration of policy options for public transport services for the island and is intended to be for an interim period of up to five years.

The new service will utilise the pre-March 2024 timetables thus resuming the late night travel, journeys to the airport at weekends and reinstating other daytime journeys that had ceased at the end of February 2024. The updated timetables can be accessed on the SHG website at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/public-services/publictransportservice/.

From 01 December, the routes and buses will no longer be identified by letters such as, A, B, C and D, but rather by route numbers, 1, 2, 3 and 4. Two of the new buses which have been received will have LED displays to indicate route number and destination. Two additional new buses will arrive on the next calling of the MV Karoline. In the interim, two other buses from the SHG transport fleet will be used until the new ones become operational. LED displays will only be fitted to the new buses, however, the others will have route numbers displayed.

To ensure a sustainable public transport bus service into the future, ticket costs for ‘hop on, hop off’ journeys will be as follows:

Single journeys of up to 3 miles – £2.45

Single journeys of 3 to 6 miles – £3.15

Single journeys of over 6 miles – £3.60

Tickets for children up to and including 10 years of age will be:

Single journeys of up to 3 miles – £1.20

Single journeys of 3 to 6 miles – £1.50

Single journeys of over 6 miles – £1.80

All customers who use the ‘hop on’ hop off’ services are asked to ensure that they take a ticket when paying for their journey.

SHG extends its sincere thanks once again to all contractors who have contributed to the continuity of public bus services since March 2024, with special recognition to Colin’s Garage and Joshua’s Taxis for their longstanding commitment in providing transport services for the community since 2003 and 2012 respectively.

