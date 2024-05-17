Royal Engineers To Survey St Helena Airport Runway

St Helena Government (SHG) and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), in collaboration with the UK Government, are pleased to announce that a team of Royal Engineers, specialising in runway surveying, will be arriving on-island tomorrow, Saturday 18 May 2024.

This initiative underscores our commitment to leveraging UK expertise and fortifying the infrastructure of St Helena.

St Helena Airport has been operational since May 2016, and keeping the runway in good condition through regular checks and maintenance is essential.

The Royal Engineers will conduct a comprehensive survey using state-of-the-art Ground Penetrating Radar technology.

This survey was originally planned to be carried out by the private sector but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Royal Engineers will now be performing this work pro bono, showcasing the strong partnership between the UK Military and SHG. This collaboration offers significant value to the St Helena community.

In addition to the runway assessment, the team of four will conduct a visual inspection of the jetty infrastructure at Rupert’s Bay.

This initiative is expected to not only affirm the condition of the runway but also pave the way for future collaboration with the Royal Engineers. It exemplifies the enduring partnership between SHG, St Helena Airport Ltd, and the UK Government.

The Royal Engineers have recently supported other Overseas Territories including Montserrat with similar assessments of critical infrastructure which have been well received.

We trust that the community will share in our enthusiasm for this outstanding opportunity to continue to maintain the capabilities of St Helena’s infrastructure and its services.

