Road Closure – Phillip John’s Shop to Scotland Roundabout

The Highways Authority has given approval to close the road from Phillip John’s shop to Scotland roundabout from Monday 5 August to Friday 16 August 2024 from 08:30 to 15:30.

The purpose of the closure is to enable the Roads Section to complete slurry works on the remainder of this route with the Minimac paver.

Please note that this road will only be closed if weather conditions are favourable to carry out these works. If the weather is not favourable, the road will remain open as normal.

Signage will be in place and the diversion will be via Sunny Side Road. Only emergency services and returning residents within this route will be granted access, delays to be expected.

The Roads Section would like to thank the public in advance for their continued understanding and cooperation.