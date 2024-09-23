Road Closure – Junction at Stitches Ridge to the Access Road to Wranghams

The Highways Authority has given approval to close the road from the junction at Stitches Ridge to the access road to Wranghams on Tuesday 1 October 2024 from 09:00 to 15:00.

This closure is to enable the Roads Section to upgrade an underground drain near to the area locally known as ‘Thorn Trees’.

Signage will be in place and access to and from Sandy Bay will be via Milestone Junction and Levelwood. Emergency services will be granted access.

The Roads Section would like to thank the public in advance for their continued understanding and support.

