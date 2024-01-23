Registering For Flu Vaccinations

The Health and Social Care Portfolio would like to inform the public that Flu vaccination clinics will be held during the month of February 2024.

The following persons will be eligible for the initial rollout of the vaccine:

• Adults aged 65 years and over

• Pregnant women

• Anyone living in a residential/nursing home

• Patients currently on immunosuppressing medication

• Frontline workers

A further announcement will be made when more vaccinations become available for the wider community.

Date and times of the clinics will be announced in due course, however any persons fitting the criteria who would like to receive the vaccination are asked to call 22530 to reserve an appointment.