Public Bus Service Update

Following requests from the public, a minor change has been made to the Route D public bus service timetable.

With effect from Monday 18 March 2024, the following changes will take place:

District Route Bus Route Half Tree Hollow (HTH) and St Pauls D Route D will depart Jamestown at 08:30 travelling to New Ground Point via HTH, Red Hill, Model Cottage and Sapper Way, arriving at New Ground at 08:47. Thereafter on to White Gate via Cleugh’s Plain, Rosemary Plain and Scotland.

The rest of the Route D timetable remains as previously published. Route D operates on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.