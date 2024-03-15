Post and Customer Services Centre Closure

The Post and Customer Services Centre would like to inform customers that due to the forthcoming year end processes the centre will be closed from Thursday 28 March 2024. This closure will include Saturday 30 March 2024.

Normal business will resume on Wednesday 03 April 2024 from 08:45 to 15:00.

Jamestown Social Benefit payments for the week ending 28 March will be payable on Wednesday 27 March and Thursday 28 March.

Country Social Benefit payments for the week ending 28 March will be payable from the usual venues on Wednesday 27 March.

Thanks are extended in advance to the public for their co-operation.