Maintenance Works at Castle Entrance

ENRP will be undertaking works to trim the bougainvillea at the entrance to The Castle on Monday 21 October to Wednesday 23 October 2024.

To facilitate this work, car parks from the Terrace steps through to the Public Works Yard will be closed from 18:00 on Sunday 20 October to 16:00 on Wednesday 23 October 2024.

During this period, persons wishing to access The Castle should use the Terrace entrance, as access via the main entrance will be permitted to Emergency Services only.

The public are thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.